Alan Don Duerwachter
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Alan Don Duerwachter

July 15, 2019

Alan Don Duerwachter Alan Don Duerwachter
Alan Don Duerwachter, 58, of La Crosse passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Courtney (Joe Kostuchowski); stepson, Chris Scanlon; parents, Don and Audrey (Witt) Duerwachter; brother, Troy (Marla) Duerwachter; and sister, Lisa (Dave) Elliot.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Olivet Lutheran Church, 2100 Bainbridge Ave., La Crosse, and burial will be in the French Island Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of services Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. For a complete obituary please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on July 16, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Alan
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 16, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.