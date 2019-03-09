Alan (Al) Bishofsky

Alan (Al) Bishofsky, 71, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, from COPD.

Alan was born in La Crosse Dec. 10, 1947, to Earl and Glida (Riffle) Bishofsky. At a young age he was placed in the foster care of Harold and Lillian Timm in Mindoro until adulthood.

Al had fond memories of life with the Timm family. From endless days of weeding the garden, playing pool and riding shotgun with brother, Bill from town to town.

He married Margaret (Peggy) Gunderson May 30, 1970 and they became the proud parents of Stacey and Eric. Al's occupations included farming in Thorp and Melrose. He and Peggy later divorced.

Al was an avid Packers, Brewers and Badger fan. Baseball was his favorite sport and he enjoyed going to games with friend Joe Zenz. He always believed the Brewers would win, and "there's always next year."

Al was happiest when with friends and family, either at a local tavern or at home. He was a fixture at Tops Shots Pool and Darts for many years and always enjoyed being in the company of the friends he made there. He liked playing pool, but he really liked politics and could generally insert his opinion into any conversation. He would happily listen to opposing opinions and took delight in explaining why that was wrong. He always had a theory.

Al was the ultimate optimist and had a quick, infectious laugh. He loved sitcoms and you couldn't help smiling a little listening to him watch TV. He loved to sing along with the songs of the 50's and 60's, sometimes in tune and always loudly. He was an avid reader and enjoyed many genres. Al enjoyed games of chance and visiting the casino. He was generous when he could be and placed more value in people than things. Al spent quality time with friends Joe Zenz, Ryan Vandewalker, Sue Riesing and her family, which he had been part of for the last 11 yrs.

Al is survived by his children, Eric (Amber) Bishofsky and Stacey (Ben) Michel; grandchildren, Oscar, Yulan and Leo; brothers, Jerry (Ronda), Dennis and Steve Bishofsky; and sister, Janet Berry; foster siblings, Dennis and Mike Timm and Maribeth Witt.

He was preceded in death by his parents; foster parents; and sisters, Gloria Molzahn, Carol Marshall, Linda Bishofsky; and foster brother, Bill Timm.

In associated with Coulee Region Cremation, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.