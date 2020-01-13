Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Agnes L. Olson
January 13, 2020
Agnes L. Olson
LA CROSSE/KENDALL -- Agnes L. Olson, 100, of La Crosse and formerly of Kendall passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Bethany Riverside, La Crosse.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Fountain Lutheran Church, W10815 Church Road, Kendall, 54638. Pastor James Gerth will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited for visitation from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 612 Division St., La Crosse, 54601. Pastor Joanne S. Richmond will officiate.
The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family. Memorials may be given at Fountain Lutheran Church, Our Savior's Lutheran Church or Bethany Riverside in Agnes' memory.
LA CROSSE/KENDALL -- Agnes L. Olson, 100, of La Crosse and formerly of Kendall passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Bethany Riverside, La Crosse.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Fountain Lutheran Church, W10815 Church Road, Kendall, 54638. Pastor James Gerth will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited for visitation from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 612 Division St., La Crosse, 54601. Pastor Joanne S. Richmond will officiate.
The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family. Memorials may be given at Fountain Lutheran Church, Our Savior's Lutheran Church or Bethany Riverside in Agnes' memory.
Published on January 14, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Agnes
in memory of Agnes
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 14, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.