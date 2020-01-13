Agnes L. Olson
Agnes L. Olson

January 13, 2020

LA CROSSE/KENDALL -- Agnes L. Olson, 100, of La Crosse and formerly of Kendall passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Bethany Riverside, La Crosse.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Fountain Lutheran Church, W10815 Church Road, Kendall, 54638. Pastor James Gerth will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited for visitation from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 612 Division St., La Crosse, 54601. Pastor Joanne S. Richmond will officiate.
The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family. Memorials may be given at Fountain Lutheran Church, Our Savior's Lutheran Church or Bethany Riverside in Agnes' memory.
