Agnes Winifred Backes
December 27, 1925 - July 29, 2019
ARCADIA/MADISON, Wis. -- Agnes Winifred Backes, 93, of Arcadia and formerly of Madison died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Grand View Care Center in Blair. She was born Dec. 27, 1925, in Richland County, Wis., to William and Myrtle Slaney. She had worked for the Wisconsin DMV for 25 years.
She married Paul Backes, June 5, 1948, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Verona, Wis. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, the PCCW, and St. Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary.
Agnes is survived by her two children, Sally (Greg) Hamm of Anchorage, Alaska, and Michael (Margaret) Backes of Arcadia; four grandchildren, Samuel Backes, Mary (Mar) Herrera, Lydia (Eric) Cisneros, Grace (fiancé, Andrew Sonsalla) Backes; one great- grandchild, Cameron Herrera; one sister, Joyce (Dave) Williams; and one brother, William Slaney.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul. Sept. 25, 2005; sisters, Marcella Slaney, Monica Ballweg, Erma Sarahan (her twin), Marjorie Faultersack; brothers, Lyle, Maurice and George Slaney.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Holy Family Parish-St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Arcadia, with Father Kyle Laylan officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Grand View Care Center or Holy Family Parish. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
Published on August 10, 2019
