Agnes Winifred Backes
Agnes Winifred Backes

July 29, 2019

ARCADIA -- Agnes Winifred Backes, 93, of Arcadia died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Grand View Care Center in Blair. Funeral arrangements are pending with the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home in Arcadia.
