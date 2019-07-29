Follow story
Agnes Winifred Backes
July 29, 2019
ARCADIA -- Agnes Winifred Backes, 93, of Arcadia died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Grand View Care Center in Blair. Funeral arrangements are pending with the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home in Arcadia.
Published on August 5, 2019
