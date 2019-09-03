Abbie G. Powell
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Abbie G. Powell

September 03, 2019

Abbie G. Powell Abbie G. Powell
HOLMEN -- Abbie G. Powell, 55, of Holmen passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the V.A. Medical Center, Tomah. A private family service will be held. Entombment will be in a private mausoleum at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on September 4, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Abbie
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 04, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.