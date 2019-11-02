Aaron P. Schweitzer

Aaron P. Schweitzer, 57, passed away at his home Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer, with his wife, Kristina and children, Jamie and Derek at his side. Aaron was born Oct. 14, 1962, in Wautoma, Wis., to Warner and Jane (Uren) Schweitzer. Aaron with his family spent many years growing up in Ashland, Wis. on Chequamegon Bay building rafts and swinging over the train tracks. In 1969 he and his family moved to Richland Center, Wis.

At 18 Aaron joined the U.S. Coast Guard and was stationed in New Orleans, La. After a few years he moved back to Wisconsin. On April 7, 1990, he married his soulmate, Kristina in Richland Center.

Aaron loved life and lived it to the fullest. He had an adventurous spirit and over the years acquired many hobbies and interests including, skydiving, scuba diving, rappelling and rock climbing, camping, hiking, woodworking, golfing, gardening, bee keeping, painting and perhaps his favorite paddling in a canoe or kayak. He would often take off for a week long canoe or kayak trips with his friends and brothers.

Another one of his many joys were his grandchildren and children. He was a very kind, gentle and patient soul. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren including tea parties, video games and taking them into the great outdoors. He was known for providing scavenger hunts for his children on holidays and birthdays. Aaron could always lighten up a room with his charismatic personality. During holiday gatherings he could easily dominate a game of Trivial Pursuit. He was also a history buff and would often be found watching the history channel or reading a book about historical events. He was a natural teacher and loved teaching his many skills to his wife Kristina his children and grandchildren.

Aaron is survived by his wife of 29 years, Kristina; his children, Shano Macleod of Muscoda, Wis., Jamie (Jason) Thomas of Cashton, and Derek (Nikita) Kellogg of Soldiers Grove, Wis. His grandchildren, Kayden Gillingham and Baylee White, Kristina and Karly Thomas, Oakley and Tessa Kellogg. He is further survived by his brothers and sisters, Heidi (Jan) Bitzer of Washburn, Wis., Becky Hall of Jacksonville, Fla., Matt (Becky) of Richland Center, and Jon (Nicole) of Black River Falls; sister in-law, Carol Schweitzer; his longtime friend, Ed Tennant of Richland Center; along with many other friends, nieces and nephews and cousins. Aaron was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Jane; his father, Warner; and his brother, Eric.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Coon Valley Lutheran Church. The Rev. Julie Wollman and the Rev. Mitzi Miyamoto will officiate with burial in the Viola Cemetery at 2:30p.m. Military honors provided by the Local Veterans Military Memorial Honors Unit. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences available at . The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

At Aaron's request please attend the funeral and burial in casual dress.

So long for now, we will meet again paddling where the water is clear and swift.