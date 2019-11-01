Aaron A. Pelowski

HOLMEN -- Aaron A. Pelowski, 83, of Holmen passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, Wis. He was born in Waumandee, Wis., Feb. 9, 1936, to Andrew and Alice (Schaefer) Pelowski. He served in the U.S. Army. On Sept. 26, 1964, Aaron married Jane Waldera and she preceded him in death Dec. 16, 2005.

Aaron worked in the lumber business for over 40 years. He was an avid golfer and Packers fan and enjoyed watching his children's sporting events. He will always be remembered as a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather.

Aaron is survived by two daughters, Dawn Senya of Seattle and Carrie Pelowski of Naples, Fla.; son, Scott (Kara) Pelowski of Oak Creek, Wis.; five grandchildren, Ishaun Senya, Kaira and Julia Skinner, and Adam and Nickolas Pelowski; a sister, Audrey (James ) Weisenberger of Ladysmith, Wis.; and two brothers, Allyn (Marilyn) Pelowski of Rochester, Minn., and Andrew Pelowski of Arcadia.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Ann Marie Lyga, of La Crosse.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 North Main St., Holmen. Fr. John Parr will officiate and burial with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery in Arcadia. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the health care providers.

