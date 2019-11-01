Aaron A. Pelowski
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Aaron A. Pelowski

November 01, 2019

Aaron A. Pelowski Aaron A. Pelowski
HOLMEN -- Aaron A. Pelowski, 83, of Holmen passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, Wis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 North Main St., Holmen. Fr. John Parr will officiate and burial will be in Arcadia. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
A complete obituary will be provided by Dickinson Family Funeral Home.
Published on November 2, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Aaron A. Pelowski, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Aaron
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 02, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.