Aaron A. Pelowski
November 01, 2019
Aaron A. Pelowski
HOLMEN -- Aaron A. Pelowski, 83, of Holmen passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, Wis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 North Main St., Holmen. Fr. John Parr will officiate and burial will be in Arcadia. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
A complete obituary will be provided by Dickinson Family Funeral Home.
Published on November 2, 2019
Events
