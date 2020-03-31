Follow story
Aaron Kujak
March 31, 2020
Aaron "Bud" P. Kujak
BLAIR/ARCADIA/FOUNTAIN CITY -- Aaron "Bud" P. Kujak, 91, of Blair, formerly of Arcadia and Fountain City, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in the Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
A complete obituary can be seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.
The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family arrangements.
Published on April 3, 2020
in memory of Aaron
