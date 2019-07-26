A. Judith "Judy" French

A. Judith "Judy" French, 78, of La Crosse passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.

She was born in La Crosse, April 4, 1941, to Mary Edith (Conway) and Jack Adams. She attended St. Thomas More Grade School and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1959. In 1960, Judy married Wayne Krause. They had two children together, Jim and Ken. After 18 years of marriage, they divorced in 1978.

Judy worked as a secretary for the La Crosse Cooler Company for almost 10 years, then went to work for the La Crosse Telephone Company now CenturyLink. This is where she met and later married Jerry French. After 20 years of employment, July retired and traveled extensively all over Europe, with friends from high school.

She is survived by her two sons; two brothers, Edward "Jack" and Robert "Tom" (Karen) Adams; as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; an infant brother; one sister-in-law, Beverly; and a nephew, Tom Adams. She also leaves behind her dog, "Chewy," who she was seldom without.

Judy expressed a special thank you to all her friends at Salzer Square, who were so supportive and helped her when needed. She also wanted to thank and direct all memorials to Gundersen Hospice and Mary Mother of the Church Parish.

A memorial gathering for friends and family will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel, 200 West Ave. S. Entombment in the Catholic Cemetery will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.