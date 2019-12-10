Follow story
Darrell Lee Potter Lee Potter
February 21, 1944 - December 10, 2019
Darrell Lee Potter
Darrell Lee Potter, 75, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his home in La Crosse. He was born Feb. 21, 1944. He is survived by three children, sons, Steve and Mark Potter of La Crosse and daughter, Stacie (Kevin) Roberts of Holmen; and three grandchildren, Desiree, Jacob and Austin Roberts.
There will be no services at this time.
Sletten-McKee Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published on December 16, 2019
