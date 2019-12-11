Henry 'Hank' Allen Van Kirk, Ed.D.

Dr. Henry Allen "Hank" Van Kirk, 87, of Winona, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Hank was born in Clearwater, Neb., April 29, 1932, to James and Zelma (Holm) Van Kirk. He excelled in sports, graduating from Neligh (Nebraska) High School in 1950, having achieved 12 athletic letters. Hank served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956. During his time in the service, he played football in the European Football League. He got his undergraduate degree from Wayne State University, Wayne, Neb., and his master's and doctorate in educational psychology and counseling, from University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. While at Wayne, he met Alyce Buschelman of Crofton, Neb., on a blind date. They were united in marriage March 29, 1958.

Hank's early career was as a classroom teacher, guidance counselor and coach (track and football) in Osmond and Pierce, Neb., and Longmont and Greeley, Colo. He taught at Winona State University from 1968 to 1991, in the counselor education graduate program. He was the WSU assistant men's basketball coach from 1985 to 1989, during which the Warrior defense was ranked second in the nation. In 2002, while enjoying retirement, he took the head boys basketball coaching position at Houston High School, Houston, Minn., for a single season. Hank led the Hurricanes to scoring records and their most-winning season in many years.

He was named a Colorado Outstanding Guidance Counselor in 1967 and a Distinguished Alumnus of his high school in 2005. He was a 50-year member of First Congregational Church UCC and a longtime member of the American Legion, Westfield Golf Club, Friendship Center and the YMCA in Winona. He received his 60-year pin from the Masonic Lodge in 2014. In his spare time, Hank volunteered as a cancer support group facilitator. His hobbies included handball, golf and tournament pool. He played noon pick-up basketball with WSU students until he was well into his 70s. He loved sports, especially the Cornhuskers, Vikings, Twins and Winona State football and basketball. He participated in a Freedom Honor Flight, accompanied by his grandson, Sam.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Alyce (Buschelman) Van Kirk; children, Kathy (Paul) Przywojski of La Crosse, Kim (Eric) West, Jim Van Kirk and Jon (Jennifer) Van Kirk; brother-in-law, Ken (Su) Hopkins; sisters-in-law, Lou McCabe, Linda (Paul) Gerber and Norma Buschelman; grandchildren, Callie (Kelsey) Krzyzanowski, Sam (Diana Johnson-Salvador) Przywojski, Micah West, Josiah (Amy) West, Lydia (Chris) Reames, Abby West, John Caleb West and Madison Van Kirk; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Briah and Camaron West, Jacklin and Hunter Wyant, Ruby Reames, Kastor Hartman and babies, Przywojski and Krzyzanowski on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Allen and Zelma Grace (Holm) Van Kirk; his sister, Shirley (Van Kirk) Hopkins; his in-laws, Alfred and Wanda Buschelman, Richard Buschelman, Jack and Jean (Mueller) Buschelman and Dick McCabe; and a great-grandson, Linus Theodore Krzyzanowski.

A celebration of life will be held in Winona at a later date. Hoff Celebration of Life Center-Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements .