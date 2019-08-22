Fred 'Honest Tom' Thomas Tower

FERRYVILLE -- Fred "Honest Tom" Thomas Tower, 77, of Ferryville passed away at home Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and caregivers.

Tom was born in La Crosse, Oct. 16, 1941, to John H. and Beulah Raye (Cox) Tower. He was a graduate of De Soto High School in 1959. Tom was employed until his retirement, with Crown Cork and Seal. His hobbies included sandblasting houseboats, turkey and deer hunting, setting fish lines and smoking fish. Tom enjoyed his PBR and he was definitely a Ford man, who loved his pets. Tom and Miya enjoyed the occasions when family came to visit. God bless our memories of Tom Tower.

He is survived by his daughters, Jill Cleven, Cindy VanGundy and Dawn (Tony) Paletta; his grandchildren, Katerina Hoff, Michelle (Tim) Murphy, Joshua (Carli) Paletta, Clay (Teresa Gauger) Brown, Nicole (Adam) Franck, Casey (Randy) Graff, Cheyann (Clay Parrish) Blackburn and C.J. Lang; and 12 great-grandchildren. Tom is further survived by his sister, Bonnie (Jim) Copper; his sisters-in-law, Nancy and Lynn Tower; and many nieces and nephews, including Don and James Jr.

Tom is preceded in death by his parent;, his daughters, Heidi Tower and Teresa Tower-Hoff; and two brothers, David and John Tower.

Funeral services for Tom will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Charlie Fisher will officiate, with burial following the service at the Ferryville Cemetery. Friends may attend a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday before the service.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials should be directed to the charity of the donor's choice, in Tom's name.