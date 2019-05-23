Pastor Earl James Kreisa Jr.

Pastor Earl James Kreisa Jr. was born April 24, 1939, to Earl and Naomi Kreisa in Manitowoc, Wis. He passed away peacefully at the Beehive Home in Park City, Utah, Thursday, May 23, 2019, from complications of pancreatic cancer. Earl was a Presbyterian Pastor, who performed over 200 weddings and even more baptisms. His ministry led him to be the Director of Mental Health in Northern Kentucky, creating social programs for those who struggled with mental illness. His final ministry was alongside his wife of 49 years, Renee, as the executive director of the Presbyterian Home for Children in Black Mountain, N.C. During his 10 year tenure, he raised several million dollars and rebuilt the facility into family style homes that house over 100 children from unsafe or unhealthy home situations. Earl's passions included singing, his grandchildren, and the Green Bay Packers. One of his greatest performing moments was playing Emile De Becque in South Pacific, at the Richmond playhouse. Earl considered himself a seed planted 80 years ago, now approaching a new place in the presence of God. He is preceded by his wife, Renee. He is survived by his children, Karin Wilson (Brian), Jim Kreisa (Allison), and Elizabeth Riley (Eric); his sisters, Alice and Susan; and his six grandchildren, Linden, Tom, Max, Reece, Summer and Dash. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 7, at the Mountain Life Church, 7375 Silver Creek Road, Park City, Utah, 84098.