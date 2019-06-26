Follow story
Mary "Mary Lou" Louise Marshall
September 21, 1957 - June 26, 2019
Mary Lou Marshall, 61, of La Crosse died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in her home. She was born Sept. 21, 1957, in La Crosse, to Dr. Harry and Shirley (Austin) Marshall.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Pastor Stephanie Steiner will officiate. Military honors will follow the service at the funeral home by the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52 of La Crosse and the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, July 13, both at the funeral home.
Mary Lou's family would like to thank Ryan Vander Schaaf, who helped take care of Mary, which allowed her to stay in her home. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on July 6, 2019
