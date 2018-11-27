Zelda M. Benusa

ARCADIA, Wis. -- Zelda M. Benusa, 90, of Arcadia passed away Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Cross, Wis.

Zelda was born July 21, 1928, on the family farm in Pine Creek, to John and Frances (Glodowski) Lessman. She married Clarence “Boozie” P. Benusa June 10, 1947, at Sacred Heart Parish, also in Pine Creek and together the couple raised five children. Zelda helped with the bookkeeping at Benusa's Hardware Store and enjoyed baking, animal and bird watching, making homemade dumplings and babysitting for many children. She was a member of Holy Family Parish and the PCCW, and also volunteered with the hot lunch program at the Catholic School for many years.

Zelda is survived by one daughter, Lois Landsee of Arlington, Wis.; four sons, Ronald (Mary), Gary, Allen and Craig, all of Arcadia; two sisters, Germaine Pregent of Albuquerque, N.M., and Rosemary Rybarczyk of Arcadia; four grandchildren, Marlys (Eric) Houston, Angela (Steve) Pahl, Rebecca (Michael) Sonsalla and Matthew (Jennifer) Benusa; four great-grandchildren, Elise and Grant Pahl and Cyrill and Solileil Sonsalla; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Zelda in death were her parents; husband, Clarence in 2002; an infant son, Michael; brothers, Henry, John Jr., Eugene, Louis, George, Stanley, Lawrence, Sylvester and Raymond Lessman; sister, Minnie (Peter) Walski; son-in-law, Richard Landsee; and brothers-in-law, William Pregent and Dominic Rybarczyk.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Holy Family Parish with the Reverend Kyle Laylan officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at church. Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Arcadia.