Woody Randall Smith

Woody Randall Smith, 77, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at his home.

He was born March 28, 1941, to Clyde and Martha (Ball) Smith in Vance County, North Carolina.

He is survived by his brother, Carson Smith of Montana; and many other loving relatives and friends.

Woody is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Tommy Junior Smith and Willy Larry Smith.

Woody was a colorful man and marched to his own beat. He referred to himself as a “rascal” and knew he had a certain charm that could get him out of anything. He was a true outdoors-man, with his love being hunting and fishing and spending time outdoors.

Woody worked for the Cooler Company, as a foreman and also was a driver for Air Freight. He will be missed by his many friends in the area and his family.

A celebration of Woody's life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, in the Prairie Room at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations to be made to the Wounded Warriors Project.