William Ziemer
December 22, 2018
GAYS MILLS -- William 'Bill' A. Ziemer, 90, of Gays Mills died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.Funeral Services are pending arrangements and will be announced. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 735 Sunset Ridge Ave., in Gays Mills is serving the family. (608) 735-2100.
Published on December 27, 2018
in memory of William
