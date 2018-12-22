William Ziemer
William Ziemer

December 22, 2018

William Ziemer GAYS MILLS -- William 'Bill' A. Ziemer, 90, of Gays Mills died Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.Funeral Services are pending arrangements and will be announced. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 735 Sunset Ridge Ave., in Gays Mills is serving the family. (608) 735-2100.
Published on December 27, 2018
Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

