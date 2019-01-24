William 'Bill' Rucker

SPARTA -- William 'Bill' Rucker, 87, of Sparta passed away Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, peacefully in his home.

He was born in Chicago, July 19, 1931, to Harvey and Violette (Zeman) Rucker. He graduated in 1949, from Melrose High School. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving on the Floyd B. Parks DD-884 ship in the Navy. Upon leaving the Navy, he worked for many years as a painting and decorating contractor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Frank and Robert.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Evelyn; nine children, Jean Rucker (Fred) of Milwaukee, Gary Rucker (Carol) of Green Bay, Wis., Dave Rucker (Cindy) of Holmen, Tom Rucker (Michelle) of Mindoro, Doug Rucker (Pam) of West Salem, Barb Thompson (Andy) of Beloit, Wis., Don Rucker of Fredricksburg, Texas, Diane Weisse (Tony) of La Crosse and Sue Rucker of Deforest, Wis.; 16 grandchildren, Nathan (Erica), Michael and Drew Rucker, Josh Rucker, Ryan Rucker, Adam (Crystal) Rucker, Brett Rucker, Courtney (Jeff) Raasch, Katie (George) Labonte, Alex (Erika) Thompson, Emily Thompson, Elizabeth (Alex) Thompson, Dustin (Ashley) Falkenberg, Ingrid (Ronald) Weisse, Simon (Jacqueline) Weisse, Estella Weisse; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Bill was a lifetime fan of the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and USS Floyd B. Parks reunions. He will also be fondly remembered by friends and family for the numerous games and other creations he made for his children and grandchildren, his love of animals, hot weather, country music, tractors, plentiful gardens, adventures in the woods and a good game of euchre or push up, that always involved a little banter and a lot of fun.

The family will have a private celebration of life.

The family would like to thank the Mayo Clinic Oncology Department and Mayo Clinic Hospice care providers for all their help and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice Department. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.