William Meyer
January 07, 2019
William “Bill” C. Meyer
ONALASKA -- William “Bill” C. Meyer, 89, of Onalaska died peacefully surrounded by his family, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in the Onalaska Care Center, Onalaska.
The celebration of life will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the American Legion Post 336 Hall, 731 Sand Lake Road in Onalaska. The Blaschke & Schneider funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences and a complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com
Published on January 19, 2019
