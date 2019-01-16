Follow story
William Langen
March 24, 1942 - January 16, 2019
William (Bill) C. Langen
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. -- William (Bill) C. Langen of Rock Island passed away Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Born March 24, 1942, to Martin and Helen Langen. He attended Holy Trinity and Aquinas schools in La Crosse and proudly served in the Navy. He was a pension benefits analyst for the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, in Minneapolis.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons, Mark (Suzette) Langen and Mike Langen; stepson, Brian Holmberg (Cristina); and grandchildren, Kayla Langen, Maple Grove, Minn., Jordan Langen, Japan, Andrew and William Holmberg, Rock Island; he is further survived by sisters, Jeannine Schurrer, Sister Mary Kathleen, D.C.J.; brothers, John (Sona) Langen and James (LaRita) Langen.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Louise (Richard) Braatz; and his brother, Marty Langen.
Bill could play many musical instruments, but his pride and joy was his baby grand piano. He led many family gatherings in song on his parent's piano.
There will be a military funeral at a later date.
He will be missed, but never forgotten.
Published on January 21, 2019
