Wayne Jacobs
Wayne Jacobs

December 26, 2018

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Wayne Jacobs, 93, of Caledonia passed away at Tweeten Lutheran Healthcare Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Spring Grove, Minn. Pastor Elizabeth Hermeier will officiate. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at Roble Funeral Home in Spring Grove and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
Published on December 27, 2018
