Wayne A. Birkeness
January 21, 2019
TOMAH -- Wayne A. Birkeness, 90, of Tomah died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at Mayo Healthcare in Sparta.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at St Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Pastor William King will officiate. Burial with military honors by the Grassman-Larson-Sowle-Senz American Legion Post #201, will be at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, town of Tomah.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The family request's memorials be given to the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran School; the Tomah Hospice Touch; or a charity of donor's choice in Wayne's Memory.
Published on January 22, 2019
