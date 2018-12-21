Waldo DeWitt Tangen

Waldo DeWitt Tangen, 100, passed away Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at the Hillview Health Care Center.

He was born May 4, 1918, to David and Madonna (Dinger) Tangen. He married Tina A. Twite Feb. 25, 1941, and together they celebrated 68 years of marriage. Tina preceded him in death Nov. 7, 2008.

Waldo was a very kind and gracious person who cared for everyone. His family and faith was the most important thing to him. He was very active at Sugar Creek, Sons of Norway and enjoyed participating in all the activities at the Harry J. Olson Senior Center.

He is survived by a granddaughter, Julie (Josh) Miller of Altoona, Wis.; great-grandsons, Jacob and Jack; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his son, Myron; his daughter, Joan; daughter-in-law, Jean; a granddaughter, Amy; and two sisters.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at English Lutheran Church, 1509 King St., La Crosse. Pastor Roger Grow will officiate and burial will be in the Portland Lutheran Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the church.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.