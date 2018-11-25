Vivien Truax

ETTRICK -- Vivien Truax, 91, of Ettrick went home to meet her Lord Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.

Vivien was born Dec. 31, 1926, to Sam and Bertha (Frasch) Macartney in La Crosse. She was raised in the Galesville area and graduated from Galesville High School. Vivien worked during the early portion of World War II in Bremerton, Wash., assembling bombers for the war effort overseas. She was a “Rosie the Riveter.” Soon after returning to Wisconsin, Vivien married Eugene Anderson, they would later divorce. They would have two sons, Jerome Patrick “Pat” and Alvin Michael “Mike” Anderson. Vivien later married A. Robert Truax in 1953, in Ettrick. Together they had three sons, Robert “Bobby.” Richard “Richie” and Randy Truax.

Vivien and Bob lived in Ettrick, where she was mostly a homemaker, caring for her five sons when they were young. Later she worked for 20 years at the Ettrick ETCO factory. Vivien was active in the Ettrick community and her church, Living Hope Lutheran Church. She was a good golfer and an amazing bowler, evidenced by the numerous trophies she received. Vivien lived in her home in Ettrick on Main Street until her death. She was active and feisty right up into her 90s. You could often find her out riding on her trusty John Deere lawn mower, cutting the lawn in the summer and with her snow blower cleaning her sidewalk in the winter.

Vivien is survived by two sons, Randy Truax of Ettrick and Mike (Betty) Anderson of Kenosha, Wis.; two granddaughters, Leigh (Jeff) Redington of Kenosha, Jacquie (Ben) King of Maple Grove, Minn.; four great-grandchildren, Greyson Redington, Colton, Audriana and Avalayne King; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Vivien was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Bertha Macartney; her husband, Bob Truax; three sons, Bobby and Richie Truax and Pat Anderson; a sister, Dorothy Macartney; and a brother, Alvin Macartney.

Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 1, from Living Hope Lutheran Church, Ettrick with Pastor Kary Jonas officiating. Burial will follow in the Ettrick Public Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family or Living Hope Lutheran Church, Ettrick, would be appreciated.