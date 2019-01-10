Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Virginia Breeden
December 27, 1962 - January 10, 2019
Virginia E. Breeden
ONALASKA -- Virginia E. Breeden, 56, of Onalaska died at her home Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born Dec. 27, 1962, in Stevens Point, Wis., to Albert and Charlene (Sawlsville) Lukasavage. She graduated from Stevens Point Area Senior High. Virginia was a teachers assistant at Northern Hills Elementary School in Onalaska, working with special needs children for many years. She then worked for a short time as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.
She enjoyed spending her time outdoors, camping, sitting by the water and hiking-looking for agates and stones. She was a true explorer. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, drawing and designing jewelry.
Virginia is survived by her mother, Carlene of Stevens Point; her significant other, Steve Mayer of La Crosse; two sons, Michael Breeden and Tristin Breeden; a granddaughter, Emberlyn and her mother, Amanda, all of La Crosse; brothers, Larry (David) Lukasavage of Milwaukee, David (John) Lukasavage of London, England, Mitchell (Rosie) Lukasavage of Katy, Texas, and their children, Ryan and Jacob of Minnesota; a sister, Sarah Lukasavage of Stevens Point. She was preeeded in death by her father.
A celebration of Virginia's life will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service. Online Condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.
ONALASKA -- Virginia E. Breeden, 56, of Onalaska died at her home Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born Dec. 27, 1962, in Stevens Point, Wis., to Albert and Charlene (Sawlsville) Lukasavage. She graduated from Stevens Point Area Senior High. Virginia was a teachers assistant at Northern Hills Elementary School in Onalaska, working with special needs children for many years. She then worked for a short time as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.
She enjoyed spending her time outdoors, camping, sitting by the water and hiking-looking for agates and stones. She was a true explorer. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, drawing and designing jewelry.
Virginia is survived by her mother, Carlene of Stevens Point; her significant other, Steve Mayer of La Crosse; two sons, Michael Breeden and Tristin Breeden; a granddaughter, Emberlyn and her mother, Amanda, all of La Crosse; brothers, Larry (David) Lukasavage of Milwaukee, David (John) Lukasavage of London, England, Mitchell (Rosie) Lukasavage of Katy, Texas, and their children, Ryan and Jacob of Minnesota; a sister, Sarah Lukasavage of Stevens Point. She was preeeded in death by her father.
A celebration of Virginia's life will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service. Online Condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.
Published on January 12, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Virginia
in memory of Virginia
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 12, 2020.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.