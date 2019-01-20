Virginia Biesen
Virginia Biesen

January 20, 2019

ONALASKA -- Virginia Biesen, 84 of Onalaska passed away Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Onalaska Care Center in Onalaska. Private family services will be held. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, has been entrusted with services. Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on January 23, 2019
