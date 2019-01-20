Follow story
Virginia Biesen
January 20, 2019
Virginia Biesen
ONALASKA -- Virginia Biesen, 84 of Onalaska passed away Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Onalaska Care Center in Onalaska. Private family services will be held. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, has been entrusted with services. Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on January 23, 2019
in memory of Virginia
in memory of Virginia
