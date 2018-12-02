Virginia Anthony
Virginia Anthony

December 02, 2018

Virginia Anthony Virginia Ann Clark Anthony
ONALASKA -- Virginia Ann Clark Anthony, 90, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Bethany Riverside, La Crosse.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 401 Main St., Onalaska. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to donor's favorite charity in honor of Virginia. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on December 5, 2018
