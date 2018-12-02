Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Virginia Anthony
December 02, 2018
Virginia Ann Clark Anthony
ONALASKA -- Virginia Ann Clark Anthony, 90, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Bethany Riverside, La Crosse.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 401 Main St., Onalaska. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to donor's favorite charity in honor of Virginia. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
ONALASKA -- Virginia Ann Clark Anthony, 90, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Bethany Riverside, La Crosse.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 401 Main St., Onalaska. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to donor's favorite charity in honor of Virginia. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on December 5, 2018
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Virginia
in memory of Virginia
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 05, 2019.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.