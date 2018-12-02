Virginia Ann Clark Anthony

Virginia Ann Clark Anthony, aka, Mom, Gigi, Aunt Ginny, Aunt Gee, Granny, Grandma Grape, and Good Witch, passed away Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Bethany Riverside, La Crosse at the age of 90.

She was born Feb. 6, 1928, in La Crosse, to Hiram and Catherine Clark. Virginia graduated from Aquinas High School in 1945 and married the love of her life, Emmett Jerome 'Romey' Anthony in July of 1948, in La Crosse. Virginia was employed by the Fifth Avenue Theatre, Trane Company, Doerflingers and retired from W.A. Roosevelt Company.

Virginia and Romey enjoyed numerous vacations to the western states through the years and even retraced their honeymoon route 50 years later and we've got the pictures to prove it! She had a great sense of humor and a variety of interests that included feeding the birds and was a renowned player for kicking your butt in a game of scrabble and was proud of it. Her most current favorite past time was watching the game show network, such as Family Feud, 'We've got a good one for ya today.'

Most of all Virginia loved her family, which meant the world to her and cherished every moment and opportunity to visit with them while enjoying a Fresca and Korbel or an ice cold beer. Virginia is truly going to be missed by all who knew her for she was a very special person in so many lives.

Special thanks to Bethany Heights and Bethany Riverside, for the wonderful care, they were kind, compassionate and so amazingly helpful in providing Virginia with quality care.

Virginia is survived by her four children, Barb (Seth) Rankin of West Bend, Mike Anthony of Galesville, Tim (Chris) Anthony of Lansing, Iowa, and Peggy (Mike) Gaffney of Holmen; five grandchildren, Melissa (Rob) Jones, Jeffery Rankin, Kimberly Anthony, Katie (Adam) Malone, and Peter (Thomas Doyle) Rankin; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Huiss; and a sister-in-law, Monica Nelson.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome; daughter, Patricia; five brothers, Bob, Bill, Jim, Chuck and Tom Clark; along with an infant sister, Beverly. She is further preceded in death by sisters-in-law, Doris, Audrey, Helen and Ruthie Clark; and brother-in-law, Jerry Huiss.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 401 Main St., Onalaska. Deacon Frank Abnet will officiate and burial will be in Onalaska Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in honor of Virginia.

“I love you mom,” and she'd reply, 'I love you more.'

