Verdel H. Holte

COON VALLEY -- Verdel H. Holte, 87, of Coon Valley passed away Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at Bland-Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua.

He was born March 17, 1931, to Hjalmer and Hildur Holte of Westby. He married his wife, Patricia (Kubal) Nov. 5, 1955. After 34 years of employment, he retired from Trane Company in 1994. Verdel was an avid walker, doing many miles per day. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He and Pat enjoyed many days together at the dog track

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Michael, Steven, Debra (Jim) Timm, Diane (Chuck) Fremstad and David (Kim); sisters, Jo Anne Thompson and Rachel Iverson; grandchildren, Amy, Bradley and Kimberly Holte, Kala Wuensch, Leah Fanella, Brett and Kylee Holte, Lauren and Matthew Timm, Kelly Volden, Jared and Justin Fremstad; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sara, at birth; his parents, Hjalmer and Hildur; in-laws, Willard and Mina Kubal; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Holte; and brother-in-law, La Verne Thompson.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday Dec. 14, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Online condolences may be given at . Verdel's family would like to thank the staff of Gundersen Lutheran and Bland-Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care, for the exceptional care he received during his last weeks.