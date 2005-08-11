Follow story
Tiyanna Hotchkiss
August 11, 2005 - December 20, 2018
Tiyanna Jolynn Hotchkiss
Tiyanna Jolynn Hotchkiss, 13, passed away Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.
She was born Aug. 11, 2005, in La Crosse, the daughter of Katie Olson and Douglas O'Brien. Tiy lived in Blair, until the age of nine, when she moved to Richland Center. She was currently in eighth grade at the Richland Middle School. Tiy had a love for music, Anime, electronics and the color purple. She had a love for all animals, especially her dogs. Tiy enjoyed spending time with her friends.
Tiy is survived by her mother, Katie (Andrew) Olson; father, Douglas (Amanda) O'Brien; sister, Taytum Hotchkiss; three brothers, Dominic Olson, Miles and Liam O'Brien; grandparents, Patricia Hotchkiss, Mary and Dan O'Brien, Gary and Nancy Olson, Jane and John Seifert; great-grandmothers, Carol Petro, Norma Olson; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Tiy was preceded in death by her grandfather, Michael Hotchkiss; aunt, Kelly O'Brien; great-grandparents; and other relatives.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel, 120 N. Park St., Richland Center, Wis., 53581. Visitation will also be held from noon until the service time at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at the Jack Funeral Home, 115 W. 4th St, Blair, Wis., 54616. Burial will follow in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service and the Jack Funeral Home are assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolences may be made at prattfuneralservice.com.
Published on December 27, 2018
