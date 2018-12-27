Thomas A. Stellflue

Thomas A. Stellflue, 81, passed away with family at his side Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Thomas was born in La Crosse June 29, 1937, to the late Joseph O. and Alice L. (Gunderson) Stellflue. Tom graduated from Gale-Ettrick in 1955. He served in the Air Force from 1955 to 1959. He then worked at American Motors. In 1964 he started at G. Heileman Brewing Company where he worked for 35 years before retiring. He loved his time and friends at the brewery.

Tom enjoyed playing softball, camping with his family and friends, and hunting with his sons and grandchildren. Later in life, he enjoyed woodworking and yard work. He and Nancy lived their entire life in Ettrick; and he cherished Ettrick and all that it embodied. There was always a party of some sort that he and his friends and family would attend. He was a long-time member of both the Ettrick Fire Department and the Ettrick Rod and Gun Club. Tom was lifelong member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church. He was also on the Ettrick Village Board for many years. He loved spending time with his grandkids.

He will be remembered for his fiery spirit, his big laugh, and his mastery of certain words in the English language. Some will remember him for his famous charcoaled chicken. Others will remember him for his kind heart and his ability to become friends with anyone and everyone. No matter how you remember him, he was a very special man and will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy L. (Bleken) who he married June 20, 1964; his children, Greg and Vicki (Meinertz), Kelly Stellflue and Jeff Burks, and John and Caralyn (Stensven); his grandchildren, Zachary, Jordan, Hannah, Carissa, and Katelyn; his siblings, Betty (Ronald) Ingham, Susan (Dick) Teska, Mary (Ted) Twesme, and Michael (Candice) Stellflue; his sisters-in-law, Rose Stellflue, Judy Bleken and Gloria Dale; as well as many loving nieces and nephews and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Joanne Kern; brother-in-law, Art Kern; his brother, Robert; his sister-in-law, Mary Emmons; and brothers-in-law, Dewey Emmons, John Bleken, and Gerry Dale.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Thomas at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, 22650 Washington St., Ettrick, with Father Amalraj Antony presiding. Burial will follow at St. Bridget's Cemetery following services. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, at the church, and again from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of the service. Online Condolences may be left at .