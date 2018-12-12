Thomas “Tom” O. Rosenow

ONALASKA -- Thomas “Tom” O. Rosenow, 69, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. He was a man of great faith who courageously battled cancer.

Tom was born Jan. 26, 1949, in Winona, Minn., to Oscar and Eileen (Wrobel) Rosenow. He graduated from Cochrane-Fountain City High School in 1968, where he excelled as an athlete. He then attended Western Technical College in La Crosse, where he studied in the commercial art program.

In 1972, he married Deborah Kleinertz and they later divorced. In 1996, he married Andrea Stedman in Onalaska. Tom had worked as a graphic artist and salesman for various companies in the area. He was an accomplished craftsman and spent many hours in his workshop, building furniture and treasures for his family and friends. Throughout the years he built three homes, two for himself and one for his son, Brian.

Tom was an avid sports fan and liked nothing more than cheering on his children and grandchildren's sporting events, recitals and other activities. He faithfully backed the Packers, Badgers and Brewers and enjoyed discussing the last game with his friends.

Tom is survived by his wife, Andrea of Onalaska; a son, Brian (Heidi) Rosenow of Holmen; two brothers, Dean (Marguerite) Rosenow and Anthony (Marina) Rosenow; a sister, Faye Culbertson; two grandchildren, Tyler and Dominic; two stepsons, Brian Stedman (Kim Leach) and Eric (Jackie) Stedman; four stepgrandchildren, Draven, Zechaiah, Sophie and Madeline. He is further survived by many close friends and neighbors. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Gretchen Klein and Nancy Kaelble; and a brother, Henry Rosenow.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., Onalaska, with the Rev. Daniel Olson officiating. Private family burial will take place in the Onalaska City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. Visitation will continue from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Online guestbook is available at .

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Ticku, the nurses and Hospice Team at the Mayo Health System. Also a special thank you to Lola Werner for her loving care of Tom in his final days.