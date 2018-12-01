Sylvester F. Schaub

Sylvester F. Schaub, 92, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in his home.

He was born Oct. 11, 1926, to William and Freda (Herriks) Schaub.

Sylvester served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He had worked for the La Crosse Trane Company for 40 years, until his retirement. Sylvester was a member of the French Island American Legion, the Old Stylers Dance Club and was an avid bowler.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Therese (Rybarczyk) Schaub; four children, Don (Diane), Dale (Dawn), June and Dean (Lisa); seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Isidore, Lawrence, Jerome and Englebert; and a sister, Josephine Rudi.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with the Rev. Peter Raj and the Rev. Michael Klos officiating. Entombment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, with a rosary to be recited at 3:45 p.m. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Wednesday at the church. Memorials are preferred to Blessed Sacrament Parish or St. Clare Health Mission. Online guestbook is available at .