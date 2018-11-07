Steven Schnell
November 30, 1939 - November 07, 2018

WILDWOOD, Fla. -- Steven J. Schnell, 78, of Wildwood, passed away Nov. 7, 2018, in Wildwood. He was born Nov. 30, 1939, to Edwin J. and Myrtle E. (Beissel) Schnell, in La Crosse. Steven married Anna M. Christian in April 1980, she survives.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at the Onalaska American Legion.
Published on December 8, 2018
Events

