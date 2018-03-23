Steven Manske
March 23, 2018

Steven C. Manske, passed away March 23, 2018. A brief service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at the Catholic Cemetery on Losey Blvd. Msgr. Kachel of St. Patrick's Church, Onalaska, will conduct the service. Memorials may be made to the Coulee Region Humane Society or The Salvation Army.
Published on November 29, 2018
