Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Steven Manske
March 23, 2018
Steven C. Manske
Steven C. Manske, passed away March 23, 2018. A brief service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at the Catholic Cemetery on Losey Blvd. Msgr. Kachel of St. Patrick's Church, Onalaska, will conduct the service. Memorials may be made to the Coulee Region Humane Society or The Salvation Army.
Steven C. Manske, passed away March 23, 2018. A brief service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at the Catholic Cemetery on Losey Blvd. Msgr. Kachel of St. Patrick's Church, Onalaska, will conduct the service. Memorials may be made to the Coulee Region Humane Society or The Salvation Army.
Published on November 29, 2018
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Steven
in memory of Steven
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 29, 2019.
Share a message.
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.