Steven Halerz
December 07, 1922 - November 29, 2018
Steven H. Halerz
Steven H. Halerz, 95, of La Crosse died Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Mayo Health System- La Crosse.
Steve was born Dec. 7, 1922, to Louis and Victoria (Ulzaczk) Halerz in Indiana. He married Marie C. Finn Feb. 24, 1962, in St. Genevieve Catholic Church, Chicago.
He is survived by his brothers-in-law, Don (Marilyn) Finn, Gene (Phyllis) Finn; sisters-in-law, Irma Johnson, Pat Finn; and many nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; his parents; and his brother, Walter Halerz.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, in the Marian Chapel of St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral, 530 Main St., La Crosse. The Rev. Charles Stoetzel will officiate with entombment to be held in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum in Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Tuesday at church.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on December 1, 2018
