Steven Antone
April 06, 1948 - January 16, 2019
Steven Paul Antone
WEST SALEM -- Steven Paul Antone, 70, of West Salem passed away Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at the Tomah VA Hospice Care Unit, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born April 6, 1948, to George and Marion (Young) Antone. On Aug. 4, 1984, he married Debra Cady and they enjoyed 34 years of marriage.
Surviving are his wife, Debra; his sister, Judy (Dean) Hanson of Mindoro; as well as many other friends and loving relatives. He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Antone; sister, Helen Krueger; and his parents.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, in the Prairie Room at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Pastor Ted Dewald will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.
Online condolences may be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on January 19, 2019
