November 16, 2018

Sidney C. Hunter, 60, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Nov. 16, 2018, at his home.
In accordance with Sidney's wish, no service will be held. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on December 1, 2018
