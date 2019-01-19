Follow story
Shirley Walchak
March 25, 1926 - January 19, 2019
Shirley L. Walchak
Shirley L. Walchak, 92, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. She was born in Rockton, Wis., March 25, 1926, to Maxwell and Hazel (Bloss) Revels.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at St. James The Less Catholic Church, La Crosse. The Rev. James Altman will officiate. Burial will follow in the French Island Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday morning at the church. To read Shirley's entire obituary, or sign the guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 21, 2019
