Shirley Trott
Shirley Trott

January 15, 2019

Shirley Mae Trott
WESTBY -- Shirley Mae Trott, 84, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.
Funeral services for Shirley will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Westby. Pastor John Dumke will officiate with burial to follow at the Coon Prairie Cemetery. Friends may call during a visitation before the service from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred. To view the full obituary or leave online condolences, go to www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St. in Westby is serving the family, 608-634-2100.
Published on January 15, 2019
