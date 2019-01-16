Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Shirley Pettygrove
January 16, 2019
Shirley Mae Pettygrove
Shirley Mae Pettygrove, 63, of La Crosse, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.
A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 26, in the Prairie Room at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Pastor Andrew Schultz will officiate. She will be laid to rest at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the family to help offset current medical bills. Online condolences can be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Shirley Mae Pettygrove, 63, of La Crosse, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.
A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 26, in the Prairie Room at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Pastor Andrew Schultz will officiate. She will be laid to rest at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the family to help offset current medical bills. Online condolences can be left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on January 19, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Shirley
in memory of Shirley
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 19, 2020.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.