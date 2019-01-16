Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Sherry Ann Kish
January 16, 2019
Sherry Ann Kish
Sherry Ann Kish, 80, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Luther High School or the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse. A complete obituary will follow.
Sherry Ann Kish, 80, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Luther High School or the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse. A complete obituary will follow.
Published on January 17, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Sherry
in memory of Sherry
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 17, 2020.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.