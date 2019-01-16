Sherry A. Kish

Sherry A. Kish, 80, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

She was born in Elroy, Wis., Dec. 20, 1938, to Charles “Chuck” and Margery (Johnson) Sterba and was a 1956 graduate of Elroy High School. On Sept. 14, 1957, she married Donald E. Kish, Jr., at St. Luke's Ev. Lutheran Church in New Lisbon, Wis. Don preceded her in death May 9, 1986.

Faith, family and friendship were the cornerstones of Sherry's life. She was a long-time, faithful member of Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse, where she actively volunteered at the school and was a member of the Ladies Aid for many years. She was also a past member of the Luther High Auxiliary. She was a wonderful homemaker, providing a loving home for family and guests alike. She loved to cook and bake and was never afraid to try a new recipe, especially if it was for a new hors d'oeuvre or dessert. She was a constant presence at her children's and grandchildren's activities and sporting events, even if it meant traveling across the state in different directions to do so. She was a fun-loving person with just a small amount mischievousness added in that would often show up at the most inappropriate time. She loved spending time with friends and enjoyed reading, crafting, bowling, golfing and an afternoon of Bunko.

Sherry is survived by her children, Steve (Julie) of Onalaska, Jeff (Carrie) of La Crosse, Kristi (Dan) Rynders of Muskego, Wis., and Scott (Laura) of West Salem; 10 grandchildren, Michael Kish (Alicia Hilfiker) of Onalaska, Marissa Kish of St. Louis Park, Minn., Joseph Kish of Minneapolis, Ellis Kish of Sun Prairie, Wis., Alexandra and David Rynders of Muskego, Wis., Kaitlin (J.J.) Svestka of West Salem, Jessica Kish (fiancée, Cam Grogan) of Eau Claire, Mackenzie (Zachary) Matzke of Albert Lea, Minn., and Alex Kish of St. Cloud, Minn.; great-grandson, Christian Brown; one sister, Patricia Harrison of Muskego; sisters-in-law, Carol Sterba of Wonewoc, Wis., and Diana Granger of Mount Vernon, Wash.; and many nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to her husband, Don, Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Margery; stepmother, Galetta Sterba; brother, William Sterba Sr.; brother-in-law, Edward “Bud” Harrison; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dennis and Beverly Kish; sister-in-law, Carol Johnson; and nephew, Daniel Sterba.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church, 1411 16th St. S., La Crosse. Pastor Robert Wassermann will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Luther High School, or the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse. Online condolences may be submitted at .

We would like extend our heartfelt thanks to the nurses, technicians and staff in Dialysis, Wound Clinic, Rehab, sixth Legacy and Palliative Care, for their exceptional care and dedication to Mom. We would also like to give special thanks to Mary Simon, NP, and Dr. Kumari Usha, for watching over Mom these last few years and to Dr. Jasmine Hudnall for allowing Mom to find peace at last. - Sherry's family.