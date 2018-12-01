Shelly Rae (Willger) Miller

After being diagnosed with Caroli's disease in 2008 and eventually succumbing to pancreatic cancer, Shelly Rae (Willger) Miller of Bangor, passed away Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Shelly was born on April 1, 1966, in Janesville, Wis., as the youngest child of Martin and Lillian (Volden) Willger. As a child, the family moved to Viroqua, where she graduated from Viroqua High School. Shelly was introduced to the love of her life, Todd Miller, and they were married May 6, 1989. Todd and Shelly eventually settled in Bangor, on the Miller Family Farm. She most recently held the position of administrator for the Village of Bangor.

Shelly was passionate about traveling-taking many trips with Todd and her family, going out on the river and up north, taking care of her beautifully landscaped lawn and her dogs. She cherished her family and played an integral role in the lives of those close to her. Always confident and beautiful, she lead by example and was the perfect model of parenting, grand parenting, unconditional love and strength. She will be profoundly missed by many.

Shelly is survived by her husband, Todd; three children, Christopher (Lesley), Carrie (Cameron) Wells and Caleb (Lauren Rockney). She was most proud to be grandma to Lillian and Keenan Wells. She is further survived by one sister and two brothers, Cindy and Randy Bakkestuen, Mark and Judy Willger and Larry and Judy Willger; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herb and Bonnie Miller; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Randy and Susan Miller, Duane and Mary Miller and Pam and Gary Schomburg; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew and cousins; and one special cousin, who was more like a brother, Roger (Jeanie) Willger.

Shelly was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Lillian Willger; and nephew, Jonathan Bakkestuen.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Bangor. The Rev. Roy Hefti will officiate. Burial will take place at the Burns Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service, both at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Bangor.

Entrusted to assist the family with funeral arrangements is Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel.

