Shelley Ann Hafner (Betz)

Shelley Ann Hafner (Betz), 53, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Friday evening, Jan. 18, 2019, in her home with her husband, Brian and best friend, Shanyn by her side.

She was born June 27, 1965, to Linda Johnson and Gary Betz.

Shelley loved her husband Brian, her family, friends and her dogs. She loved going for walks along the water with Brian and the dogs. She was strong and independent and fought hard to beat cancer. She worked at Trane Company for over 30 years.

Shelley is survived by her husband, Brian; sons, Justin Betz and Andy Martell; stepdaughters, Haley Inglett (Luke) and Meghan Kleinsmith; sisters, Susan Betz and Amanda Dorner; stepdad, Robert Johnson; stepbrothers, Steve Johnson and Craig Johnson; nephews, Nathan Betz and Aaron Johnson; niece, Angela Johnson; grandchildren, Noah Betz, Alyssa Betz, Lincoln Thompson, Andrew Martell, Alayna Inglett, Wyatt Inglett and Mark Inglett; her in-laws, Larry and Erma Hafner, Lorie Oldenburg, Randy Hafner and Ben Gerling; uncle, Robert Mayer; cousins, Matthew Mayer, Eric Mayer, Tammi Collins, Pam Schmehr, David Edberg, Chris Edberg and Kari Hanson. She is further survived by many other nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Service, La Crosse Chapel, 200 West Ave. S.