Sgt. William J. Volk

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. --Sgt. William J. Volk, 68, died Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Cottonwood with his wife and daughter by his side.

William J. Volk was born April 7, 1950, in La Crosse, to Helen and William Volk. In 1968, he graduated from Logan High School and went on to serve honorably as a combat veteran in the Vietnam War from 1968-1970. On March 20, 1970, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant CO A 3/12 INF. 4th INF DIV.

Upon return from the war he lived and worked with his Uncle Bill Miller and Aunt Barre Lynn. In 1977, he moved to California and was a union carpenter for many years. He returned to Wisconsin in 1990, and most recently moved to Arizona.

He will be remembered for his gentle heart, his love of animals, people, skilled woodworking craftsmanship and his contributions to our freedom, by serving in the Vietnam War. William was extremely proud of his service and thankful for the veterans and people that supported him.

Sgt. William Volk is survived by his wife, Deborah; his daughters, Ellie Volk, Xena (Larry) Olson and Brandy Beneventi; his sisters, Mary (Alan) Wheeler, Patricia Minx and Susan (David) Wooden; his nieces and nephews, Tina (Bill) Schultz, Shawn, Sara (Rob) Wooden-Mini and Leah Wooden; his grandchildren, Alexis, Mia, Emily and Shay. He is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Volk; and his parents, Helen and William Volk Sr.

A celebration of life will be announced at a future date, when the family can come together.