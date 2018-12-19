Sgt. A.J. Bromberek
Sgt. A.J. Bromberek

March 26, 1930 - December 19, 2018

Sgt. A. J. Bromberek Sr., 88, of La Crosse died peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at the Tomah VA Medical Center. He was born March 26, 1930. He served his country with all of his heart in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. He was a life member in the DAV, VFW and American Legion. Private services will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on December 22, 2018
