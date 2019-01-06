Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Sandra Snyder
January 06, 2019
Sandra Jean (Bolton) Snyder
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Sandra Jean (Bolton) Snyder, 72, died Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at home in Caledonia.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Caledonia, followed by a lunch and a time of sharing in the adjacent social hall.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family. A full obituary can be read at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Sandra Jean (Bolton) Snyder, 72, died Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at home in Caledonia.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Caledonia, followed by a lunch and a time of sharing in the adjacent social hall.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family. A full obituary can be read at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on January 8, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Sandra
in memory of Sandra
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 08, 2020.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.