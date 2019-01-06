Sandra Snyder
Sandra Snyder

January 06, 2019

Sandra Snyder Sandra Jean (Bolton) Snyder
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Sandra Jean (Bolton) Snyder, 72, died Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at home in Caledonia.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Caledonia, followed by a lunch and a time of sharing in the adjacent social hall.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family. A full obituary can be read at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on January 8, 2019
Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

